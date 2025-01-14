Almost two thirds of the more than 200 domestic timber companies are located in the Waldviertel. And that doesn't seem to be an advantage at the moment. This is because timber prices in the forest-rich north of the country are up to 15 percent higher than the Austrian average, complains the relevant industry. The reason: there have been no windthrows this year, so there is little damaged timber on the market. Timber entrepreneur Günther Hahn from Rappottenstein explains the dilemma: "The companies have invested heavily in timber construction, so the demand for logs is high, but supply is scarce." This is driving up the price. The problem: competitors in other regions can buy cheaper - and therefore also produce more cheaply.