Vonn: “It’s not all over at 40!”

"Yes - you even have to have big balls!"

Because in the second race of her second career with an artificial knee, Lindsey Vonn finished in the top 10 for the first time and was also allowed to attend the award ceremony in St. Anton in sixth place that evening. "The atmosphere was amazing," beamed Vonn, "it gives me energy. Everything is not over at 40. You can do anything if you work hard. Almost like in the old days. Although I wasn't at the limit at all."