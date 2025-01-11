Strong in St. Anton
Vonn: “It’s not all over at 40!”
A commentary by "Krone" reporter Georg Fraisl on the impressive performance of the now 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn at the downhill in St. Anton!
The clock on the church tower in St. Anton showed 12.19 p.m. and the 4,500 spectators in the nearby ski stadium cheered as if an Austrian had beaten Italian Federica Brignone's best time after all. But the 40-year-old lady, who bathed in enthusiasm, only speaks German with an Austrian dialect - she actually comes from the USA, lives on the beach in Miami and amazed the skiing world.
"Yes - you even have to have big balls!"
Because in the second race of her second career with an artificial knee, Lindsey Vonn finished in the top 10 for the first time and was also allowed to attend the award ceremony in St. Anton in sixth place that evening. "The atmosphere was amazing," beamed Vonn, "it gives me energy. Everything is not over at 40. You can do anything if you work hard. Almost like in the old days. Although I wasn't at the limit at all."
Nevertheless, the American proved impressively that she has exactly what she believes is urgently needed on the Karl Schranz course in St. Anton: "Balls - balls!" Lindsey laughed happily: "Yes - you even have to have big balls."
"It's come full circle for me today!"
Nina Ortlieb grinned slightly at these words. And added: "Yes, it takes courage on every descent. But days like today help me to regain confidence."
The 28-year-old from Lech on the other side of the Arlberg proved once again at her home race that she also has courage like no other. After 22 surgical procedures and a fractured tibia and fibula in December 2023, she bravely took to the wild slopes - and finished in the top 10 for the first time in her fourth comeback race.
At the finish line, Nina jubilantly raised her right arm in the air and received a big hug from friend Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. For the first time in the World Cup, Ortlieb was able to show how much she likes the St. Anton course. Three retirements and a 26th place in the Super G 2023 are now offset by an eighth place: "I competed in my very first European Cup race here in St. Anton in 2013 - and came seventh straight away. Today has come full circle for me," Nina's relief was clear to see.
