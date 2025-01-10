Vorteilswelt
FPÖ State Councillor for Social Affairs

Amesbauer

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 06:00

A liberal hardliner is responsible for social affairs and the environment in Styria - that promises excitement. Hannes Amesbauer (43) talks in his first interview as provincial councillor about a tough stance towards foreigners, the example of Lower Austria, his approach to wind turbines - and why he wants to abolish the "fine dust 100" on freeways.

"Krone": The government program is very extensive in the area of social affairs, there is a lot of talk of cuts and sanctions. Is social coldness coming to Styria?
Hannes Amesbauer: No, there will be no social coldness. We are committed to the Austrian welfare state. But our approach is that it must first and foremost provide a social safety net for those who find themselves in emergency situations due to illness, accidents or unemployment through no fault of their own. We are not prepared to accept doing nothing, making ourselves comfortable in the social hammock and social abuse. Incidentally, I don't see any contradiction between the economy and social welfare. The financial resources have to be earned. If the economy is strengthened again, people will have enough work and there will be enough money to distribute.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
