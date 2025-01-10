FPÖ State Councillor for Social Affairs
Amesbauer
A liberal hardliner is responsible for social affairs and the environment in Styria - that promises excitement. Hannes Amesbauer (43) talks in his first interview as provincial councillor about a tough stance towards foreigners, the example of Lower Austria, his approach to wind turbines - and why he wants to abolish the "fine dust 100" on freeways.
"Krone": The government program is very extensive in the area of social affairs, there is a lot of talk of cuts and sanctions. Is social coldness coming to Styria?
Hannes Amesbauer: No, there will be no social coldness. We are committed to the Austrian welfare state. But our approach is that it must first and foremost provide a social safety net for those who find themselves in emergency situations due to illness, accidents or unemployment through no fault of their own. We are not prepared to accept doing nothing, making ourselves comfortable in the social hammock and social abuse. Incidentally, I don't see any contradiction between the economy and social welfare. The financial resources have to be earned. If the economy is strengthened again, people will have enough work and there will be enough money to distribute.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.