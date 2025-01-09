Jogger raised the alarm: “Wolf jumped on me”

Three wolf packs in the area

In Schönau and Unterweißenbach, 30 kilometers to the south, an Isegrim has currently been classified as a high-risk wolf because it had to be chased away twice in a row. Permission to remove the predator is valid until January 29. It is possible, but unlikely, that it is the same animal that is now causing a stir in Windhaag, as there are three wolf packs living in the area.