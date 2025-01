Why the wrong doses of these remedies don’t help

It is said to be the purest magic potion: Ginger juice, also known as ginger shot. Especially in the cold season, the supposed super juice is a trendy immune booster that is supposed to help you get fit again more quickly or not get sick in the first place. Accordingly, every supermarket sells bottles of the spicy concoctions. And if you want to be ahead of the game, drink a ginger shot right after getting up, preferably on an empty stomach.