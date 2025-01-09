Neighbor accused of attempted murder: Two years in prison

The sentence was too severe for the defendant

The 54-year-old appealed against the sentence, saying it was far too severe for him. He hoped that the sentence would be reduced. On Wednesday, the appeal hearing took place at the Higher Regional Court in Graz. However, without the defendant. "Unfortunately, I don't know where he is either," said defense lawyer Bernd Wurnig, shrugging his shoulders regretfully. The 54-year-old was therefore tried in his absence.