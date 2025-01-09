Upholstery as "murder weapon"
Neighbor accused of attempted murder: Two years in prison
"She pressed three cushions onto my face and tried to suffocate me." A pensioner from Graz (54) described this horror scenario to the criminal investigation department. As a result, his neighbor was taken into custody. But it turns out: it was all a hoax!
It sounded like the incredibly brutal act of a very angry woman: violent punches, kicks, slaps, blows with a back scratcher and death threats. Then there were the three cushions she pressed onto his face and the long knife with which she tried to stab him.
Already 16 previous convictions
Apparently, a pensioner (54) narrowly escaped certain death in 2023 - or not. In the course of the investigation by the Graz Criminal Investigation Department, it quickly became clear that the act of violence was simply fabricated. It is not known why. However, the man with the 16 previous convictions was sentenced to two years in prison last summer for giving false evidence and defamation.
The sentence was too severe for the defendant
The 54-year-old appealed against the sentence, saying it was far too severe for him. He hoped that the sentence would be reduced. On Wednesday, the appeal hearing took place at the Higher Regional Court in Graz. However, without the defendant. "Unfortunately, I don't know where he is either," said defense lawyer Bernd Wurnig, shrugging his shoulders regretfully. The 54-year-old was therefore tried in his absence.
If you weigh up the reasons for the sentence and his previous life, the two years' imprisonment is commensurate with his guilt and actions.
Richterin Karin Kohlroser
In his plea, the senior public prosecutor referred to the pensioner's "considerably troubled past" and his obvious "resistance to sanctions". After a brief deliberation, the panel of judges then decided not to uphold the appeal.
"He accused the victim of attempted murder, the most serious offense known to the Criminal Code. The woman was even in custody for a while," explained chairwoman Karin Kohlroser. "If you weigh up the reasons for the sentence, two years' imprisonment is appropriate in terms of guilt and the offense." The sentence is therefore final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
