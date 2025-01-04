Riots after promotion hit, SAK continues to shiver

Second division teams already out

The Ladies Indoor Cup got underway at midday with the group matches. The Bergheim girls did not concede a single goal, while the other group winners SG Tennengau progressed to the semi-finals thanks to six goals from Salzburg's record goalscorer Nina Seethaler. Meanwhile, the second-division teams were disappointing, with the shorthanded FC Pinzgau and Geretsberg/Bürmoos squads reaching the final. On the other hand, Salzburg women's league teams Leogang and Eugendorf advanced to the final round with committed performances. "Everything went well, nothing major happened. The differences in level were still quite large in places," said a satisfied Herbert Steinhagen, women's referee from the Salzburg Football Association. As this is only the second official edition with eight teams, the competition is still in its infancy.