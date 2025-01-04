Salzburg bull
Riots after promotion hit, SAK continues to shiver
The preliminary rounds of the Salzburger Stier 2025 came to a close on Saturday, which was once again played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Sporthalle Alpenstraße. There were thrilling derbies, an emotional top match and two lucky Salzburgligig teams for different reasons.
Organizer Thomas Selner described Bürmoos as the secret favourite in the run-up. This was due not only to their kit supplier Puma, but also to a strong team led by goalkeeper O'Connor and new signing Feiser, who were coached by former professional Michael Switil in the absence of the vacationing coach Dragicevic. In the direct duel, it was ultimately a question of who would win the group against Anifer, who were level on points. It was clear that the winner would go through to the tough intermediate round with Seekirchen, Hallein, Puch and Eugendorf. Accordingly, there was a lot of arithmetic on both sides beforehand. In the end, Anif won (too high) with 4:0.
Their opponents did not like the fact that Bürmoos did not put up much of a fight, and there were riots at the end. Anif's Askhabov tackled O'Connor, saw a blue card and was booed out of the arena - an extremely rare scene at the Bandenzauber. After that, there were arguments on several fronts, but it remained with pithy remarks and shoving. Despite everything, Bürmoos boss Eckschlager spoke of "a well-behaved performance" by his team.
After a dramatic 3:3 in the derby between Henndorf and Eugendorf, in which the supposed winning goal was scored two seconds after the siren, goal difference was the deciding factor. In the end, it was decided that Henndorf - Jakovljevic shone with six goals alone - scored more goals with the same goal difference.
A clean sheet was enough for blue and yellow
Siezenheim won the Group I match against Salzburg league rivals SAK and went on to win the group. "If we get off to a good start, something can happen. But nothing will be decided today," Siezenheim coach Peter Urbanek was cautiously optimistic in the run-up to the match. He was proved right. Winning the group was also good for his team for another reason: "We're morning grouches. The afternoon group suits us better." City club SAK had to tremble. After one win each, only the goal difference spoke in favor of the Königseder boys before the duel with 2nd Landesliga Nord representative HSV Wals. With a rare goalless draw, Blau-Gelb squeezed into the intermediate round.
Second division teams already out
The Ladies Indoor Cup got underway at midday with the group matches. The Bergheim girls did not concede a single goal, while the other group winners SG Tennengau progressed to the semi-finals thanks to six goals from Salzburg's record goalscorer Nina Seethaler. Meanwhile, the second-division teams were disappointing, with the shorthanded FC Pinzgau and Geretsberg/Bürmoos squads reaching the final. On the other hand, Salzburg women's league teams Leogang and Eugendorf advanced to the final round with committed performances. "Everything went well, nothing major happened. The differences in level were still quite large in places," said a satisfied Herbert Steinhagen, women's referee from the Salzburg Football Association. As this is only the second official edition with eight teams, the competition is still in its infancy.
Men's intermediate rounds on Sunday:
Group A: Croatia Salzburg, SAK, St. Johann, Golling, Bürmoos (from 9).
Group B: Adnet, Henndorf, Lamprechtshausen, Hallwang, Gneis/ASK/PSV (from 9.30).
Group C: Anif, Puch, Hallein, Seekirchen, Eugendorf (from 14.30).
Group D: Straßwalchen, Siezenheim, Berndorf, Grödig, Wals-Grünau (from 15).
The top three from all groups will advance to the final round on Epiphany Day. The final four games of the Juniors-Stier and the Ladies Indoor Cup will also take place on this day.
