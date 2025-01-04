Which magic kicker is shopping here with his brother?

Comeback approaching

Lamine is currently on his way back. In mid-December, the wonder dribbler (once again) suffered a ligament injury in his ankle. According to media reports, the recovery is going better and faster than expected. However, he was still out of contention for Saturday's cup round of 16 tie with third division side Barbastro. However, the portal "Barcawelt" reports that he is at least partially back in training with the team. It is possible that he will be back with the team for the Super Cup semi-final on January 8 or the possible final against Real Madrid or Mallorca on January 12.