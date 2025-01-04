Vorteilswelt
They are cute

Which magic kicker is shopping here with his brother?

04.01.2025 19:04

They are cute. And so normal. At least in the short term. Do you recognize the wonderkicker posing here for a TikTok video with his cute little brother while shopping?

0 Kommentare

That's right, it's Barca super-talent Lamine Yamal, 17 years young. His pride and joy is Keyne Yamal, who is 14 years younger. And that's exactly who the world star took on a very mundane trip to the supermarket. Seems very down-to-earth. And the two seem like one heart and one soul. Lamine plays the visibly proud, worried brother (who hides his face behind a mask, presumably to avoid being recognized). Not much actually happens in this video. But the fact that the Yamals look into the camera and wave briefly is enough to make it a million hit on TikTok - almost 25 million views in 24 hours.

EM party with brother
Yamal always puts his boy, "my boy" as he calls him, in the spotlight. In the shadow of his big brother, Keyne is increasingly becoming a world celebrity himself. Pictures of the newly crowned European champion Lamine celebrating with his little brother on the pitch after the European Championship final went around the planet.

Even after games against Barcelona, the little one has been allowed to kick the ball around on the pitch with his big brother - such as after Barca's home game against Athletic Bilbao last August.

(Bild: AFP/APA/LLUIS GENE)
(Bild: AFP/APA/LLUIS GENE)
(Bild: AFP/APA/LLUIS GENE)
(Bild: AFP/APA/LLUIS GENE)

And a little dance with brotherly support can't hurt from time to time either.

Comeback approaching
Lamine is currently on his way back. In mid-December, the wonder dribbler (once again) suffered a ligament injury in his ankle. According to media reports, the recovery is going better and faster than expected. However, he was still out of contention for Saturday's cup round of 16 tie with third division side Barbastro. However, the portal "Barcawelt" reports that he is at least partially back in training with the team. It is possible that he will be back with the team for the Super Cup semi-final on January 8 or the possible final against Real Madrid or Mallorca on January 12.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

