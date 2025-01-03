Kanye likes it
Bianca Censori: New year, new nude outfits!
Kanye West is starting the new year the way the old one ended: with lots of deep insights into his wife Bianca Censori. The rapper has now shared lots of hot photos on Instagram.
In his Instagram story, Kanye West showed himself posing with his wife, among other things, but also published other photos showing only Bianca Censori.
Censori shows almost everything
While the scandalous rapper wears a black T-shirt and black trousers, the Australian's looks are much more provocative. In some shots, she only wore a black, see-through bodysuit, no bra, but black fishnet tights with a leo pattern.
For the selfies with her husband, Censori slipped into a black skirt with a transparent top.
Bianca Censori already made headlines last year with her revealing looks. It's not just the couple's latest snaps that suggest the former Yeezy employee won't be dressing much more than she did last time in 2025.
Nude wedding planned?
At the end of last year, rumors were circulating that the rapper, who was married to Kim Kardashian until 2022 and has four children with her, was planning a nude wedding with Censori.
As an insider told RadarOnline, the couple want to "walk down the aisle in barely visible outfits" when they renew their wedding vows. According to West, it's all about the "shock moment".
