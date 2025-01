Polster on emergency surgery: “It can happen very quickly”

New Year's Eve was heralded with the traditional walk through the city before he returned to his own four walls after meeting up with his close circle of friends in Simmering. Where Austria's record goalscorer Toni Polster can enjoy everyday life to the full with his loved ones, something the 60-year-old appreciates all the more after a turbulent time. A year ago, Polster, who had to undergo emergency surgery and was transferred to intensive care, was diagnosed with a gastric rupture.