After biting, “Ernie” has to leave second family

The good news first: seven-year-old Vivian, who was attacked and bitten several times by the neighbor's dog "Ernie" on New Year's Day in Kirchberg ob der Donau, is now in the normal ward of the Linz MedCampus after an operation and will soon be allowed to return home. The ten-year-old girl, who had been playing sit and down with the Rottweiler in the garden and had also been attacked by "Ernie", escaped with minor injuries.