Mega investments, closures: what ÖBB is planning for 2025

Lines in the west soon to be electrified

The same project is also underway on the GKB lines in the west (towards Wies-Eibiswald and Köflach), which have belonged to ÖBB since last year and now operate under the name "Westbahn". In August, electric operation will start on the section between Lannach and Wies-Eibiswald. The lines from Lieboch to Köflach and Wettmannstätten will be closed twice (May 1 to 4 and July 5 to 27). The Oisnitz and Alling-Tobisegg stops will also be modernized.