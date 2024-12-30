Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No price freeze

Shopping, housing: Living in Austria is getting more expensive

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 10:45

Living in Austria is now significantly more expensive than at the end of 2019. At the end of 2024, the average Austrian woman and man would need €458 a month more than at the end of 2019 if they wanted to maintain the same standard of living as back then. Further price increases in 2025 will make life even more expensive.

0 Kommentare

According to an analysis by the Momentum Institute, which is affiliated with trade unions and chambers of labor, life in Austria has become significantly more expensive over the past five years.

Of the 458 euros per month that the Momentum Institute describes as "additional costs", 66 euros were spent on food, 83 euros on housing and energy, 128 euros on catering and restaurant services, 14 euros on fuel and a further 167 euros on other expenses such as health, leisure, culture and education.

Compared to the average inflation rate in the eurozone, however, people in Austria would have to spend 96 euros less per month.

Austrians are "cautiously optimistic" for 2025
33% of respondents are skeptical and 27% are worried about the new year, while only 34% are confident. Nevertheless, the gloomy years are likely to be over for now. A slight improvement in sentiment was already evident in the survey for 2024, which has continued, albeit only slightly, in this year's New Year's survey.

The proportion of pessimists overall fell from 65% to 61%, while those who are optimistic about 2025 rose from 31% to 34%. However, in the survey on the mood of Austrians, which has been conducted annually since 1972, confidence is still below the average of 44%.

Rising prices at petrol pumps
In any case, living will remain more expensive, and car drivers must also expect rising costs. At the turn of the year, the national CO2 price will rise from 45 to 55 euros per tonne of CO2. At the pumps, this means an increase of around three cents, with diesel being hit harder. Overall, the CO2 costs in 2025, including VAT, will account for 15 cents of the pump price for petrol and 16.5 cents for diesel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf