Shopping, housing: Living in Austria is getting more expensive

Rising prices at petrol pumps

In any case, living will remain more expensive, and car drivers must also expect rising costs. At the turn of the year, the national CO2 price will rise from 45 to 55 euros per tonne of CO2. At the pumps, this means an increase of around three cents, with diesel being hit harder. Overall, the CO2 costs in 2025, including VAT, will account for 15 cents of the pump price for petrol and 16.5 cents for diesel.