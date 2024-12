Police are looking for the driver of a small car

At around 9.10 p.m., the 15-year-old was about to cross Josef-Ganahl-Straße at the junction with the L204 on the crosswalk there - the pedestrian lights were green at the time. Just at this moment, the driver of a dark blue small car turned into Josef-Ganahl-Straße. Unfortunately, the driver overlooked the boy - the 15-year-old was hit by the car and "smacked" briefly against the windshield before coming to his feet again.