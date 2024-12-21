Graz Advent is heading for a record number of visitors

Young audience most strongly represented

The strongest day so far was the third Saturday of Advent with around 87,700 visitors. The majority of these (55%) were female and aged between 18 and 29, followed by the 30 to 39 age group. And even if the number of coaches - there were 174 on the third weekend of Advent alone - might suggest otherwise: Most of the visitors are locals. On average, foreign tourists make up around nine percent, on Saturdays it is around 15 percent. The top countries of origin include Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia. Day visitors stay in Graz for an average of two hours and 17 minutes - those who come after 6 pm stay the longest.