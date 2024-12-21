Many bus tourists
Graz Advent is heading for a record number of visitors
On the last weekend of Advent, the city center of Graz will once again be a hive of activity. So far this year, more than 1.5 million visitors have strolled through the city center in the run-up to Christmas.
What many visitors to Graz have probably already been thinking over the last few weekends in view of the hustle and bustle in the illuminated alleyways and at the Advent markets, the latest figures prove in black and white: this year, even more people flocked to Graz city center in the run-up to Christmas than in the record year of 2023.
According to anonymously analyzed cell phone data, there have been around 1.55 million visitors since the Advent markets opened (on 22 November). "The Advent markets and the whole surrounding area attract more people to Graz city center than ever before," says a delighted Günter Riegler (ÖVP), City Councillor for Economic Affairs.
The weeks leading up to Christmas are the peak season for inner-city retailers. The Advent markets and all the surrounding events attract more people to Graz city center than ever before.
Wirtschaftsstadtrat Günter Riegler
Bild: Foto Fischer/Stadt Graz
Young audience most strongly represented
The strongest day so far was the third Saturday of Advent with around 87,700 visitors. The majority of these (55%) were female and aged between 18 and 29, followed by the 30 to 39 age group. And even if the number of coaches - there were 174 on the third weekend of Advent alone - might suggest otherwise: Most of the visitors are locals. On average, foreign tourists make up around nine percent, on Saturdays it is around 15 percent. The top countries of origin include Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia. Day visitors stay in Graz for an average of two hours and 17 minutes - those who come after 6 pm stay the longest.
