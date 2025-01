Christian Sagartz: “I have always been a caretaker”

"Please take off your shoes! I've just been vacuuming," says Christian Sagartz (43) as he opens the door to his Kellerstöckl in Inzenhof - an idyllic community of 329 people in the district of Güssing, where celebrities such as Lifeball founder Gery Keszler, cabaret artist Andreas Vitásek and actress Konstanze Breitebner also have a second home. However, Sagartz hardly ever gets to see any of them.