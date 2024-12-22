"It's perfect for Christmas. You put the meat in the oven in the morning and it's ready in the evening. Then you put it in the middle of the table. A big piece of meat like this creates a wow effect. Everyone can then help themselves or you cut pieces and share them out," says Grabmer, for whom it is important: "At Christmas there should be as much time as possible for family and friends. The Schulterscherzl is something you can prepare well in advance." You can read how to cook it at home here.