Good to prepare
Ruh
Three-toque chef Clemens Grabmer from Grieskirchen reveals how to serve a dish with a wow effect at Christmas and still have enough time for family and friends. He shares a recipe for braised beef shoulder with Krone readers. As a side dish, he serves winter vegetables from the oven. You can read how to make it here.
This Sunday sees the second Christmas brunch at the Waldschänke restaurant in Grieskirchen, which has long been fully booked: Clemens Grabmer and the team at the family-run business will have another busy day, but after that it's time to rest.
"We won't be opening again until December 26," says the 28-year-old, who has been awarded three toques in the new Gault&Millau with his mother Elisabeth. What does the Grabmer family serve on Christmas Eve? "A cold snack," he reveals.
"Our Christmas lasts a long time, you can eat again and again in between - that's practical," says the top chef, who put together a Christmas dinner recipe for Krone readers.
What did he choose? Grabmer recommends a braised beef shoulder with oven vegetables for Christmas Eve. "Potato dumplings, a potato gratin, red cabbage or glazed chestnuts are also recommended as side dishes," he muses.
"It's perfect for Christmas. You put the meat in the oven in the morning and it's ready in the evening. Then you put it in the middle of the table. A big piece of meat like this creates a wow effect. Everyone can then help themselves or you cut pieces and share them out," says Grabmer, for whom it is important: "At Christmas there should be as much time as possible for family and friends. The Schulterscherzl is something you can prepare well in advance." You can read how to cook it at home here.
Braised beef shoulder steak
Ingredients (for 4 people):
2kg shoulder of veal
Salt, ground pepper
50g clarified butter
4cl vegetable oil
1 red onion
2 carrots
1 yellow turnip
½ celery
5 juniper berries
10 black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
3 cloves
1l red wine
20g tomato puree
1/16l red port wine
Preparation
- Carefully remove the tendons and silver skin from the meat. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a roasting tin and brown the meat all over. Pour off the oil and discard.
- Heat the clarified butter in the same roasting tin and fry the chopped vegetables and onion in it until the vegetables turn a nice brown color. Fry the tomato purée briefly. Now add the spices and pour in half of the red wine.
- Place the shoulder in the roasting tin and braise in a preheated oven at 175 degrees top/bottom heat for approx. 2.5 hours. Turn the meat frequently and pour in the remaining red wine. The meat is done when you prick it with a meat fork and the meat falls easily from the fork.
- Remove the roast and leave to rest in a warm place.
- In the meantime, prepare the sauce. To do this, pour the sauce and vegetables through a sieve. Allow the sauce to reduce a little and add the port wine, season with salt and pepper and thicken with cornstarch if necessary.
Side dish: Winter vegetables from the oven
Ingredients:
Winter vegetables approx. 1kg
salt, pepper
50g butter
1 sprig of rosemary
Preparation
- Select one kilo of different winter vegetables, such as celery, carrots, Jerusalem artichokes, black salsify, cabbage sprouts, etc., as desired.
- Peel the vegetables and cut into large cubes. Place in a bowl and season with salt and pepper, add 50g butter and a sprig of rosemary, skim off about 40ml of the braising juices and add to the vegetables.
- Cook in the oven at 175 degrees top/bottom heat for approx. 1 hour before serving.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.