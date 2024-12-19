Figures from Austria
This was the most-clicked YouTube video in 2024
A stunt on the Streif apparently particularly inspired the red-white-red users of YouTube in 2024. The number 1 "Top Trending Video" and also the most viewed on the platform in Austria this year was by Tyrolean mountain biker and trials rider Fabio Wibmer.
The video - see above - shows his "ride" down the legendary ski slope in Kitzbühel. The title of top international creator in this country went to Cristiano Ronaldo. The most-watched music video "Beautiful Things" is by American singer Benson Boone.
Down the Streif on a mountain bike
Wibmer (eight million subscribers) reached 107 km/h on the descent down the Streif on a mountain bike. The stunt included a jump 14 meters high and 36 meters wide. "When you're on the Streif for the first time, you do get a bit shitty. Nevertheless, I wanted to take on the challenge," grinned Wibmer, speaking at a YouTube Austria press conference in Vienna. The tires were fitted with eight-millimetre studs and it took around a year to prepare for the daring feat, which was filmed over five days.
Local content counts
"We are a global platform, we reach more than two billion people," said Andreas Briese, Head of YouTube Austria, Germany and Switzerland, "but local content often counts. Over 50 percent of the top trending videos in Austria come from Austrian uploaders." Trending videos are clips "that have attracted a lot of interest in a very short space of time. And therefore stand out from the vast number of videos", explained Wolfgang Fasching-Kapfenberger from YouTube Austria. Domestic users have shown a wide range of tastes - from soccer highlights to renovation videos and satire.
YouTube has paid out over 70 million dollars to creators in the last three years.
Andreas Briese, Chef von YouTube in Österreich
Many creators have rediscovered YouTube for themselves, says Briese. This is because the platform is worthwhile ("there are ten different ways to earn money") and revenue is shared: "YouTube has paid out over 70 million dollars to creators in the last three years." It is also a multi-format platform that is also present on TV: "The number of creators who have generated 50 percent of their revenue via TV has increased by 30 percent in the last year."
Synthetic content must be labeled
"Success has never been faster. There are umpteen creators who have gained over a million subscribers and more within twelve months or less," reported Briese. Major global events also move the platform: "We have seen lively political discussions on YouTube." As far as artificial intelligence (AI) is concerned, two things are important to the platform: "Making creativity easier, removing barriers to use, but also using AI responsibly." Transparency is important.
If someone generates synthetic content "that pretends to be something that doesn't exist", this must be labeled according to company policy. All AI-generated content that is produced using YouTube tools is given a fingerprint, emphasized Briese. "They are therefore recognizable and trackable." In future, people will have the opportunity to have content removed in which their voices and faces have been synthetically recreated.
Ronaldo leads the creator top ten
Global stars such as footballer Christiano Ronaldo and MrBeast, the world's biggest YouTuber, top the list of "Top Creators" in Austria this year. Ronaldo opened his YouTube channel on August 21 and had one million subscribers within one day, 20 million on the second and currently 72 million worldwide. "We expected him to be successful, but the speed surprised us," commented Briese. Fasching-Kapfenberger: "YouTube is a discovery medium for new music and a veritable business model for the acts."
Benson Boone at the top of the "Top Music Videos" list
American singer Benson Boone leads the top music videos with his song "Beautiful Things". With "Bauch Beine Po" by Shirin David and "Wunder" by Ayliva and Apache 207, songs by German-speaking acts are also represented in the ranking. The rap genre proved to be a popular one in this country - the hits "Houdini" by Eminem and "Pa Mu" by Dardan and Azet can be found in the list.
