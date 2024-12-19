Vorteilswelt
Admira Dornbirn

“The life of a club is played out in the clubhouse”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 07:55

After the devastating fire that completely destroyed the Admira Dornbirn clubhouse on Monday morning, an incredible amount has been wiped out for the Rohrbach club. The willingness to help that the club is now experiencing is tremendous, says coach Herwig Klocker.

Only rubble and ashes remain of the Admira Dornbirn clubhouse, a devastating fire destroyed the home of the soccer club early in the morning on Monday. "The stadium clock stopped at 6:04 a.m., the fire in the building caused the contactor to blow. It must have spread from the entrance area to the dressing rooms. But so far we don't know much more. It's a catastrophe for us," says coach Herwig Klocker, an Admira veteran who, like many others, had spent countless hours at the Rohrbach stadium. Now only the memories remain.

The club building could no longer be saved by the fire department. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
The club building could no longer be saved by the fire department.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

"The life of a club takes place in the clubhouse," says Klocker, "it won't be easy to get it back to the way it was before the fire." But even though the damage is immense, there are also rays of hope for the coach. "As bad as it all is, it has triggered a willingness to help in the country that I have never experienced before. You can see that people here really care about club life."

People are helping
This is also evident in the fundraising campaign that was launched for the Admirans. On Wednesday evening, 382 people had already donated and over 26,000 euros had already been collected. 

How things will continue for the teams in the spring is not yet entirely clear. "Initially, there will probably be a container solution. Then we hope to be able to start construction soon," says Klocker.

