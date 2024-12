More first aid “for the dead” than in the ambulance

Emergency paramedic is the magic word at the rescue service in Upper Austria. They have more powers and are supposed to relieve the burden on emergency doctors. According to an evaluation by "Gesundheit Österreich GmbH", only 217 out of 9420 paramedics in Upper Austria have this additional training - that's 2.3 percent. This puts our federal state in second-last place behind Burgenland (2.2 percent). Styria, where 15.4 percent of paramedics have emergency training, is in the lead.