Surprise at the hospital

“Humor and team spirit are the best medicine”

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 20:00

Surgeons in Klagenfurt surprised their head surgeon with a very special event, once again demonstrating the importance of team spirit and cohesion in and outside the operating theater.

The team from the surgical department at Klagenfurt Hospital surprised its head, Professor Reinhard Mittermair, with a strong gesture: under the motto "Team Prof. Mittermair", the surgeons presented their head surgeon with a T-shirt at the Christmas party with an unmistakable message: "I am this legendary surgeon that everyone is talking about!" The gesture expresses the team's appreciation for the leadership qualities and commitment of their boss: "He motivates us every day anew and leads our team with heart and mind - so now was the time to say thank you to him in a creative and loving way."

Prof. Mittermair (center) was surprised by his surgeons with a shirt message at the Christmas party.
Prof. Mittermair (center) was surprised by his surgeons with a shirt message at the Christmas party.
(Bild: zVg)

Belonging and collaboration
All the surgeons wore their own T-shirts with the words "Team Prof. Mittermair" to underline the good working relationship. The two doctors who were on duty during the surprise were not the only ones to send a special photo message to their boss; senior consultant Lena Fellner even sent a video message to Klagenfurt from her vacation in faraway Oman.

Senior physician Lena Fellner sent a video message from Oman.
Senior physician Lena Fellner sent a video message from Oman.
(Bild: zVg)
Senior physician Janez Pucelj and assistant physician Anja Kunc sent their photo directly from the hospital.
Senior physician Janez Pucelj and assistant physician Anja Kunc sent their photo directly from the hospital.
(Bild: zVg)

Mittermair herself was touched: "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to work with such a dedicated and harmonious team. Moments like this show that we colleagues are like a family."

Everything for the patient
In an often stressful working environment such as surgery, team spirit and mutual appreciation are key success factors - not only in the operating room, but also when working together. "Further proof that humor and team spirit are probably the best medicine for a successful working atmosphere. Everyone works together to achieve the best possible result for patients."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
