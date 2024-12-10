“Humor and team spirit are the best medicine”

The team from the surgical department at Klagenfurt Hospital surprised its head, Professor Reinhard Mittermair, with a strong gesture: under the motto "Team Prof. Mittermair", the surgeons presented their head surgeon with a T-shirt at the Christmas party with an unmistakable message: "I am this legendary surgeon that everyone is talking about!" The gesture expresses the team's appreciation for the leadership qualities and commitment of their boss: "He motivates us every day anew and leads our team with heart and mind - so now was the time to say thank you to him in a creative and loving way."