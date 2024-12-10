"Unacceptable", "irresponsible use of donations and taxpayers' money" - on Monday, the results of the financial audit of the municipal fire department, which had been awaited for more than two months, arrived at the Marchtrenk municipal office. It quickly made the rounds, and in the evening a special city council meeting was convened with the involvement of the parliamentary group leaders to discuss the next steps at the municipal council meeting on Thursday.

Calls for dismissal louder

Due to the agreed silence, there were no official statements in advance, but the financial audit by the KPMG agency is unlikely to have provided any relief for the beleaguered fire department command. At the evening meeting, the calls for the municipal council to initiate dismissal proceedings grew louder and louder.