Special city council

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 06:00

On Monday, the financial report on the fire department, which has been under scrutiny for months, arrived at the Marchtrenk municipal office. In the evening, a special town council was convened and on Thursday the fate of the department will be discussed by the local council. Because the audit did not result in a "fire out". On the contrary.

"Unacceptable", "irresponsible use of donations and taxpayers' money" - on Monday, the results of the financial audit of the municipal fire department, which had been awaited for more than two months, arrived at the Marchtrenk municipal office. It quickly made the rounds, and in the evening a special city council meeting was convened with the involvement of the parliamentary group leaders to discuss the next steps at the municipal council meeting on Thursday.

Calls for dismissal louder
Due to the agreed silence, there were no official statements in advance, but the financial audit by the KPMG agency is unlikely to have provided any relief for the beleaguered fire department command. At the evening meeting, the calls for the municipal council to initiate dismissal proceedings grew louder and louder.

