Brutal smuggling gang earned 4 million euros

Thousands of chats analyzed

"The brutality of the gang is also directed against its own members who cooperate with the authorities," says Pilgerstorfer. The drivers were supplied with crystal meth so that they could hold out longer and flee at high risk if they came into contact with the police. Around 30 gang members were identified, five were caught and two have already been sentenced in Austria. "Thousands of chats and messages from 30 cell phones were analyzed. The group also specifically advertised their activities on social media," the police said, showing a promotional video from the "Kurdo" group, which showed migrants expressing their satisfaction with the activities of the traffickers.