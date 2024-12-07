Vorteilswelt
"Krone" notes

Schlager was Salzburg’s biggest hit against Rapid

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 23:18

FC Red Bull Salzburg's goalkeeper was the outstanding man for the home side in their 2-2 draw against Rapid. On the other hand, the Bulls' solo striker looked like a foreign body. The "Krone" grades for the top match of the 16th Bundesliga round.

Schlager 5
The goalkeeper recorded nine saves in the end and kept the point for his team with a really strong performance.

Capaldo 5
The "Gaucho" is in top form and is currently the most dangerous Bull. His well-considered finish to make it 1:0 was his fourth goal in the last three games. Deserved 90 minutes.

Scored again: Nicolas Capaldo (left). (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
Scored again: Nicolas Capaldo (left).
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

Gadou 2
The French youngster (17) had problems time and again. He also deflected the ball decisively to make it 1:1.

S. Baidoo 3
Played a solid 90 minutes and completed 85 percent of his passes.

Guindo 3
The Malian made one outstanding save on the line. It was to be his most noticeable action in 90 minutes.

Bajcetic 4
The Liverpool loanee played a very decent game on the double-six and exuded calm.

Bidstrup 2
The Dane is a bit of a mess at the moment. Good as always in terms of fighting, but otherwise the 23-year-old hardly managed anything.

Yeo 4
Showed a great deal of vision with the assist for Capaldo and caused a lot of trouble.

Gloukh 3
Took the most shots on goal for Salzburg (6), but lacked precision. Missed another penalty.

Will have to take a break from penalties in the near future: Oscar Gloukh. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Will have to take a break from penalties in the near future: Oscar Gloukh.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Nene 3
Was spot on at 2:1. However, the Malian had the better of his compatriot Yeo.

Ratkov 2
Acted almost like a foreign body as a solo striker, didn't create enough danger.

Dedic 3
Fitted in well.

Gourna-Douath 2
Too casual in many actions.

Diambou 3
Did a good job.

Clark, Daghim 0

OUR NOTES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 solid, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly

