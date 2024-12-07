"Krone" notes
Schlager was Salzburg’s biggest hit against Rapid
FC Red Bull Salzburg's goalkeeper was the outstanding man for the home side in their 2-2 draw against Rapid. On the other hand, the Bulls' solo striker looked like a foreign body. The "Krone" grades for the top match of the 16th Bundesliga round.
Schlager 5
The goalkeeper recorded nine saves in the end and kept the point for his team with a really strong performance.
Capaldo 5
The "Gaucho" is in top form and is currently the most dangerous Bull. His well-considered finish to make it 1:0 was his fourth goal in the last three games. Deserved 90 minutes.
Gadou 2
The French youngster (17) had problems time and again. He also deflected the ball decisively to make it 1:1.
S. Baidoo 3
Played a solid 90 minutes and completed 85 percent of his passes.
Guindo 3
The Malian made one outstanding save on the line. It was to be his most noticeable action in 90 minutes.
Bajcetic 4
The Liverpool loanee played a very decent game on the double-six and exuded calm.
Bidstrup 2
The Dane is a bit of a mess at the moment. Good as always in terms of fighting, but otherwise the 23-year-old hardly managed anything.
Yeo 4
Showed a great deal of vision with the assist for Capaldo and caused a lot of trouble.
Gloukh 3
Took the most shots on goal for Salzburg (6), but lacked precision. Missed another penalty.
Nene 3
Was spot on at 2:1. However, the Malian had the better of his compatriot Yeo.
Ratkov 2
Acted almost like a foreign body as a solo striker, didn't create enough danger.
Dedic 3
Fitted in well.
Gourna-Douath 2
Too casual in many actions.
Diambou 3
Did a good job.
Clark, Daghim 0
OUR NOTES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 solid, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly
