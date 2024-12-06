Admira go into the winter break with a three-point lead

Rieder were determined from the start and deservedly took the lead with the eighth goal of the season from their top scorer Mark Grosse (32'). A deflected shot from the striker then bounced against the crossbar. Stripfing initially had little offensive presence, but equalized shortly before the break. Moritz Wels curled a corner towards the first bar, where Luca Pazourek headed home (45'). The Innviertler were not to be deterred and struck after a resting ball. Grosse played a free-kick to Ante Bajic, who did not miss the chance (57'). Stripfing did not give up and caused a shock moment for Rieder shortly before the end. After a cross from Felix Orgolitsch, Darijo Pecirep and Marco Hausjell missed the ball.