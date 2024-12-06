Now the baby is here!
The baby is here! Local magical couple Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass are delighted with the birth of their son and are now enjoying their young family happiness to the full. And the first Christmas for three!
Hooray, it's here! The local magician duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are delighted to welcome a truly magical new addition to their family. "Our little miracle is finally here. We are over the moon and can hardly put our happiness into words," beams the proud dad. "Mom and baby are doing well and we are enjoying every single moment together." Since the birth of their little son on November 20, the lives of the two international show stars have changed as if by magic.
As a young family, another magical adventure now begins for the Lower Austrians. They receive active support not only from friends and relatives, but also from their two dogs: "Mr. Koni Hundini and Elvis have really taken to their role as protectors, they hardly leave his side," says Thommy about the arrival of the new family member.
Before the two world champions of mental magic conquer the big stages in many places again, they are first enjoying their own personal "triple magic break": "We are now deliberately taking a baby break," reveals Amélie. When they go on tour again in March, the two will have a very special companion: "Our little sunshine will discover the magical stages of the world with us - backstage for the time being." This gives their show "Dreifach Zauberhaft" a whole new meaning.
For now, their first Christmas together is just around the corner: "We can't imagine anything better - the greatest magic of all," says Amélie.
