Hooray, it's here! The local magician duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are delighted to welcome a truly magical new addition to their family. "Our little miracle is finally here. We are over the moon and can hardly put our happiness into words," beams the proud dad. "Mom and baby are doing well and we are enjoying every single moment together." Since the birth of their little son on November 20, the lives of the two international show stars have changed as if by magic.