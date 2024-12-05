Right-wing extremist Georgescu in Austria for years

Ex-dictator described as a "hero"

He did this in his home country, writing texts glorifying fascism on several occasions. He described the ex-dictator Ion Antonescu and the fascist Corneliu Zelea Codreanu as "heroes". Georgescu is also considered an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has already declared that, should he win the election, Romanian aid to Ukraine and the transportation of Ukrainian grain via Romania would be stopped. It is therefore not only in Kiev and Brussels that the run-off election on Sunday is being followed with great concern. The USA has warned of "serious negative consequences" should the country turn away from the West as a result of Georgescu's election.