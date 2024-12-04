Vorteilswelt
Call crisis support

How can I spend a relaxed Christmas?

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 16:30

Krisenhilfe OÖ provides advice for a stress-free time around Christmas and offers round-the-clock support. You can throw all social expectations overboard, feel comfortable alone at Christmas and take care of your own needs without feeling guilty.

0 Kommentare

What do I need to feel good about myself? Is it okay to forgo the competition for the most beautiful Christmas lights, and isn't a candle enough? If I'm not feeling well, can I skip the family dinner on December 24th? The simple answer is: yes. At least that's what Krisenhilfe OÖ wants to encourage people who stress themselves out every year trying to get through the Christmas period.

"It's okay to break with tradition"
 "At Christmas, the longing for security and an intact world is particularly strong. For this reason, it's all about taking a close look at expectations and taking targeted measures to take the pressure off Christmas. This can vary greatly from person to person - it starts with the question of what I personally need to be able to enjoy the holidays as relaxed as possible," says Katja Sieper, Head of Crisis Support. "It's about taking your needs seriously and facing up to feelings such as anger, annoyance or frustration," says psychologist Martin Schmid.

25 psychologists and social workers are available around the clock
Because the crisis help line (0732/2177) rings particularly often after the holidays. 25 psychologists and social workers listen to callers' problems and help with good advice. "When you call us, you're not alone. Everyone should be aware of that," says Schmid. And a brief conversation often helps people to cope better with their personal emergency situation. "You're really grown up when you allow yourself not to go to your family at Christmas - at least if you don't want to. After all, it is perfectly acceptable to break with tradition," says Sieper.

 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
Kommentare
