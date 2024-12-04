How can I spend a relaxed Christmas?

25 psychologists and social workers are available around the clock

Because the crisis help line (0732/2177) rings particularly often after the holidays. 25 psychologists and social workers listen to callers' problems and help with good advice. "When you call us, you're not alone. Everyone should be aware of that," says Schmid. And a brief conversation often helps people to cope better with their personal emergency situation. "You're really grown up when you allow yourself not to go to your family at Christmas - at least if you don't want to. After all, it is perfectly acceptable to break with tradition," says Sieper.