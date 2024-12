“Where does this longing for the Führer come from?”

"Krone": The new play "Wir haben versagt" is dedicated to the shift to the right in the political landscape - how have you experienced this development?

Martin Gruber: Nobody has to pretend that this shift to the right is a surprise. However, it is actually quite violent in this massification. It's not only happening in Austria, but also internationally. The day after the US election, the New York Times reported that this victory was not only one of the old men, but also of the young men who see their skins swimming away. Many recognize themselves in the leader, who does absolutely nothing for his voters, but they believe it.