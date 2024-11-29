Where an old craft can be experienced again

Local raw material is refined

In three training courses, Ellmauer has trained his protégés so perfectly that some of them now practise this sustainable craft almost full-time. "We practiced everything from choosing the right trees in the forest to the final covering - probably for the first time in this region for many decades," beams the master craftsman. Naturally, Weinviertel oak, which has already been dried, is refined at the show workshop. An additional attraction: visitors can taste wine from the same floor. This is because the wood finishers offer wines from vineyards right next to the forest where the oak comes from.