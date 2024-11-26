Not his year ...
No F1 cockpit and now Schumacher is facing the sack!
Now it's possibly going to be really bitter for Mick Schumacher, Germany's next great hope in Formula 1 for a short time: not only has he not been able to secure a place as a regular driver in the coming season despite an intensive search, no, now he is apparently also losing his job as a reserve driver at Mercedes! This would cut the 25-year-old's last tenuous ties with the premier class of motorsport - probably irrevocably ...
Because the son of record-breaking champion Michael Schumacher, who has famously disappeared from the public eye since a serious skiing accident at the end of 2013, is likely to be replaced by Valtteri Bottas. The Finn worked alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 and still has a good reputation with the Silver Arrows today - even if he rarely saw land against his British team-mate.
"... then you can only consider yourself super lucky!"
On the sidelines of the Las Vegas GP, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff "fueled" the rumors that have been circulating for some time in this regard to "Viaplay": "If you have the opportunity to have a driver like Valtteri back in the Mercedes family, with his skills and his very fresh experience with the modern cars, then you can only consider yourself super lucky!"
A factor in the choice that should not be underestimated
In fact, Bottas is clearly ahead of Schumacher in terms of "experience with modern cars": after all, the Finn has been a regular driver in Formula 1 for the past two years - in the Sauber team without success, but always in racing action. "Schumi's" last season to date was the 2022 World Championship - a factor that should not be underestimated when choosing a test driver ...
