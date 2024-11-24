"Krone" commentary
After the political quake: Green mark colored lightning blue
The worst result ever for the governing governor's party, by far the best for the party that has just won the National Council elections, a lackluster result for the former Styrian governor's party: this is usually described as a "political quake".
In fact, as of today, no stone has been left unturned in the now lightning-blue Green Party. The Styrian voters are not only shaking up state politics, but the entire republic. A blue victory in the federal state had been expected - but a sweep of this magnitude came like a November storm for the ÖVP. A freezing cold one! The People's Party, the leading party in Styria for the longest time or at least just behind the SPÖ during the Voves era, was blown to pieces. In future, it will not even be able to form a new coalition with the weakening SPÖ, which, like the ÖVP, apparently achieved its weakest state election result to date.
There is no question that this quake is also making the federal ÖVP tremble. But its coalition negotiating partner, which was already weakening before today's election day, has not exactly seen its muscles grow. Bad omens for the government negotiations? No, devastating ones!
The candy crumbles before it sticks. Over the next few weeks, the ÖVP will focus even more on itself and less on the Republic. The already powerful FPÖ will flex its muscles even more openly - and give the ÖVP and SPÖ even more to fear.
And who is to blame? The voters. And they are, as they say, always right ...
