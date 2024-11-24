Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

After the political quake: Green mark colored lightning blue

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 16:12

The worst result ever for the governing governor's party, by far the best for the party that has just won the National Council elections, a lackluster result for the former Styrian governor's party: this is usually described as a "political quake".

0 Kommentare

In fact, as of today, no stone has been left unturned in the now lightning-blue Green Party. The Styrian voters are not only shaking up state politics, but the entire republic. A blue victory in the federal state had been expected - but a sweep of this magnitude came like a November storm for the ÖVP. A freezing cold one! The People's Party, the leading party in Styria for the longest time or at least just behind the SPÖ during the Voves era, was blown to pieces. In future, it will not even be able to form a new coalition with the weakening SPÖ, which, like the ÖVP, apparently achieved its weakest state election result to date.

There is no question that this quake is also making the federal ÖVP tremble. But its coalition negotiating partner, which was already weakening before today's election day, has not exactly seen its muscles grow. Bad omens for the government negotiations? No, devastating ones!

The candy crumbles before it sticks. Over the next few weeks, the ÖVP will focus even more on itself and less on the Republic. The already powerful FPÖ will flex its muscles even more openly - and give the ÖVP and SPÖ even more to fear.

And who is to blame? The voters. And they are, as they say, always right ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf