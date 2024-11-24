After the political quake: Green mark colored lightning blue

In fact, as of today, no stone has been left unturned in the now lightning-blue Green Party. The Styrian voters are not only shaking up state politics, but the entire republic. A blue victory in the federal state had been expected - but a sweep of this magnitude came like a November storm for the ÖVP. A freezing cold one! The People's Party, the leading party in Styria for the longest time or at least just behind the SPÖ during the Voves era, was blown to pieces. In future, it will not even be able to form a new coalition with the weakening SPÖ, which, like the ÖVP, apparently achieved its weakest state election result to date.