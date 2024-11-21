The draw starts at 12 noon
LIVE draw: Who will the ÖFB team face?
It's going to be exciting! The draw for the quarter-final pairings and the Nations League play-off matches will take place at 12 noon in Nyon. The big question is: Who will the ÖFB team face?
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's possible opponents in the relegation play-off for a place in League A of the Nations League are Belgium, Hungary, Scotland and Serbia. The relegation draw will be made today in Nyon.
Austria first faced Belgium in qualifying for the European Championship in Germany. Scotland were their opponents in the 2021 World Cup qualifiers, while the last time an ÖFB team faced Serbia in a competitive match was in the 2016/17 World Cup qualifiers. Hungary were a group opponent at Euro 2016. The 138th soccer duel between the two neighbors has been a long time coming.
Austria will play the first leg at home on March 20, followed by the second leg three days later. The winner will be allowed to compete in League A in the future. The ÖFB team already competed there two years ago, only finishing fourth in the group with Croatia, Denmark and France and thus being relegated.
In the quarter-finals: Portugal, France, Germany, Spain (all group winners), Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark (all group runners-up)
In the play-off: Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia (each group third in League A), AUSTRIA, Ukraine, Greece, Turkey (each group second in League B).
The match dates are March 20 and 23, 2025, with the group runners-up playing at home first.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
