Detour via the stock exchange
Russian natural gas can still end up at OMV
Gazprom stopped its gas deliveries to Austria on Saturday. Since then, trading on the exchange has increased significantly. The domestic company OMV has also increased its purchases there, according to industry sources. Some of the gas is likely to come from Gazprom via this detour.
This would allow the Russian company to sell its natural gas to the Austrian population at a profit despite the legal disputes with OMV. Christoph Dolna-Gruber from E-Control said that it was not possible to trace the origin of gas purchased on the exchange. However, OMV has no choice but to buy on the exchange in order to meet its supply obligations in the short term.
According to preliminary data from the Slovakian transmission system operator Eustream, 22.3 million cubic meters of gas were scheduled to be delivered to Austria via Slovakia on Monday. Before the delivery stop, OMV had received 17 million cubic meters per day from Gazprom.
This is how the volume of gas supplied has developed since November 11.
Who still purchases gas from Gazprom
In total, the Russian company exports around 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe every day. A replacement was quickly found for the volumes that are no longer going to OMV, partly via new buyers and intermediaries. According to insiders, Russian gas is significantly cheaper than gas from other sources. It is sold to Slovakia and Hungary, for example, as well as to the Czech Republic, which does not have a direct contract. Smaller quantities also go to Italy and Serbia.
Agreement ends at the end of the year
The supply freeze is the result of a legal dispute between OMV and Gazprom. OMV was awarded 230 million euros in damages by an arbitration tribunal. The Austrian energy company has therefore announced that it will offset the Russian gas deliveries against the compensation. The current invoice for October is no longer to be paid.
However, there will probably be no more gas deliveries from Russia from the end of the year anyway. This is when Russia's gas transit agreement with Ukraine, which was concluded for five years, ends.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.