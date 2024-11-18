Russian natural gas can still end up at OMV

Who still purchases gas from Gazprom

In total, the Russian company exports around 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe every day. A replacement was quickly found for the volumes that are no longer going to OMV, partly via new buyers and intermediaries. According to insiders, Russian gas is significantly cheaper than gas from other sources. It is sold to Slovakia and Hungary, for example, as well as to the Czech Republic, which does not have a direct contract. Smaller quantities also go to Italy and Serbia.