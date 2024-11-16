Premature babies: Tiny heroes of life

In other words, expectant mothers who are at risk of giving birth at a very early week of pregnancy come to us at the Perinatal Center at Vienna General Hospital even before they give birth, so that we can ensure the best possible preparation for the birth and care of the newborn afterwards," explains Prof. Dr. Angelika Berger, MBA, Head of the Division of Neonatology, Paediatric Intensive Care Medicine and Neuropaediatrics at MedUni Vienna. The Perinatal Center at Vienna General Hospital is the largest in Austria and one of the largest in the German-speaking world.