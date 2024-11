Where Styria is still growing into the sky

"I've always dreamed of a home with a view," says Karin Gruber. The Graz resident was actually thinking of a house on the outskirts of the city on a hill - but now she lives on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in the new Reininghaus district: "The streetcar goes to the front door, the elevator to my front door. So I can still enjoy the view when I'm 80. And Spar and the medical center are also within walking distance," she tells the "Krone" during her visit.