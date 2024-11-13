Accolade for dermatology at the provincial hospital

Maternity area has been modernized

Since spring 2023, the delivery room area and the postnatal ward (GYN ward C) at the University Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology have been expanded during ongoing operations. In addition to a new "bonding room" for families after caesarean sections, there is an additional delivery room. In addition, the postnatal ward now only has one and two-bed rooms. Following an on-site inspection, health and hospital officer Daniel Gutschi (VP) spoke of "significant improvements for the largest and, from a medical point of view, most important maternity area in the province of Salzburg", from which "all mothers and babies, as well as their families, will benefit."