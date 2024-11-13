State hospital
Accolade for dermatology at the provincial hospital
A few days ago, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) awarded the Salzburg University Clinic for Dermatology and Allergology of the PMU (Paracelsus Medical University) the second-best training quality in Austria - for the second time since 2023.
"This shows that clinics affiliated with private universities can also offer stable and excellent training conditions. This is all the more remarkable given that the state university hospitals have significantly greater staff resources," says Professor Johann Bauer, Director of Salzburg Dermatology, who is delighted with the result.
First place went to the Department of Dermatology and Venereology at the Kepler University Hospital (KUK) in Linz and therefore to a state university hospital.
What speaks for the training at Salzburg Dermatology?
- The high level of expertise of the senior consultants in key areas such as dermatosurgery, dermato-oncology, inflammatory diseases (inflammations), allergology or genodermatoses (genetic skin diseases).
- The separate unit for conservative angiology (vascular diseases) is a nationwide specialty. It deals centrally with topics such as wound healing, arterial and venous diseases, which is particularly important for specialists in private practice.
- The career model at Salzburg University Hospital supports young doctors in both clinical and scientific fields.
- The clinic is a type B center of expertise for epidermolysis bullosa ("butterfly child disease") and thus a specialist center at European level.
- Overall, the clinic has an excellent international network, which opens up many opportunities for professional and personal development for trainee doctors.
Maternity area has been modernized
Since spring 2023, the delivery room area and the postnatal ward (GYN ward C) at the University Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology have been expanded during ongoing operations. In addition to a new "bonding room" for families after caesarean sections, there is an additional delivery room. In addition, the postnatal ward now only has one and two-bed rooms. Following an on-site inspection, health and hospital officer Daniel Gutschi (VP) spoke of "significant improvements for the largest and, from a medical point of view, most important maternity area in the province of Salzburg", from which "all mothers and babies, as well as their families, will benefit."
