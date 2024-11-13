Salzburg ski “architect” builds up tourism

"Rejecting more projects than we accept"

With his planning office, the Salzburg-born architect has developed traffic concepts for the Olympic Games in Sochi and Beijing as well as for the Football World Cup in Russia, built ski resorts and made a name for himself internationally. "We now turn down far more projects than we accept," says Leitner as he selects the color of the façade on one of the lift stations at the gates of the metropolis of two million people.