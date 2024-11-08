Hohenems’ streak to continue against Imst

Hohenems have had a pretty black and white season in the RLW so far. While the light has been shining at home, it has mostly been gloomy away from home. "We're a bit puzzled ourselves as to why that's the case this season," says Ems sporting director Johannes Klammer and laughs, "if you look at the statistics, it's certainly better that Imst are coming to us on Saturday and not the other way around."