Hohenems’ streak to continue against Imst

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 13:25

VfB Hohenems host league leaders Imst in the top match of the 15th round of the Regionalliga West on Saturday. The Steinböcke have never lost at home so far this season - and they want to keep that up against the strong Tyroleans.

Hohenems have had a pretty black and white season in the RLW so far. While the light has been shining at home, it has mostly been gloomy away from home. "We're a bit puzzled ourselves as to why that's the case this season," says Ems sporting director Johannes Klammer and laughs, "if you look at the statistics, it's certainly better that Imst are coming to us on Saturday and not the other way around."

Ex-Altach coach Werner Grabher is tasked with developing the Hohenems talents. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Ex-Altach coach Werner Grabher is tasked with developing the Hohenems talents.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

The Steinböcke have won six times at the Herrenriedstadion in the Western League season so far, only drawing once (against promoted Kuchl) - goal difference 17:2! On the other hand, it's a stark contrast on opposing terrain - five defeats, one draw, only one win. And 6:16 goals. That's why Hohenems are still a top team in the league in fifth place, but not at the very top.

 "But that's our long-term ambition. We want to remain the best amateur team in Vorarlberg," says Klammer, "this season we've brought in some of our own young players. That's another reason why we still lack consistency." In any case, Ems want to continue their streak in Saturday's top match against Imst. "Ideally with a win," says Klammer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
