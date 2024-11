No joke: Air Fryers from China are spying on us!

Televisions, refrigerators, radiant heaters, light bulbs: there is hardly a household appliance today that does not have a version with a WLAN connection. Hot air fryers, also known as air fryers, are no different. More and more often, there are accompanying apps that help the user with cooking and sound an alarm when the food is ready. Consumer advocates from the UK have now shown that the range of functions does not end here and that devices from the Far East in particular collect a lot of personal data that is sent to servers in China. Krone+ reveals which manufacturers have been caught out - and how to protect yourself.