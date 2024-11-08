Vorteilswelt
Painter and aviator

Multi-talented artist takes off for his last flight into the sky

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 18:50

A dazzling artist of Fantastic Realism has put down his brush for good. Painter Klitsch from Stiefern once even took part in a flying race around the world!

Our 'wingman' has now flown to the eternal East," former co-pilots mourn the deceased, daredevil conqueror of the skies! His adventure in the clouds began when Peter Klitsch and two friends rented a single-engine turboprop to take part in the first round-the-world race. "Our race route began in Genoa in 1992 and took us via Finland, Russia, Alaska, California, Maryland, Greenland, Shannon in Ireland and on to Cannes," the likeable adventurer later recalled again and again. But that was just one facet of the dazzling personality of the "Charles Lindbergh of the Kamptal".

Klitsch boldly took to the skies (below). Car racing was also one of his passions.
Klitsch boldly took to the skies (below). Car racing was also one of his passions.
(Bild: zVg)

Prominent friends and supporters
During his wandering years on terra firma, the aviator cultivated friendships with the great writer H. C. Artmann. His best friend was Helmut Leherb, who was also one of the main representatives of the Viennese School of Fantastic Realism. Ernst Fuchs and Jean Cocteau were also among his circle of acquaintances, and Klitsch was supported by Arnulf Neuwirth's art association "Der Kreis".

The Albertina dedicated an exhibition to him
The multi-talented artist could hardly be kept at home. In 1967, he was invited by the famous behavioral scientist Irenäus Eibl von Eibesfeldt to Indonesia. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, the Albertina in Vienna dedicated an exhibition to his complete works. On November 19, Klitsch took off for his last flight from the cemetery in Hernals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
