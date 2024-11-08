Multi-talented artist takes off for his last flight into the sky

Our 'wingman' has now flown to the eternal East," former co-pilots mourn the deceased, daredevil conqueror of the skies! His adventure in the clouds began when Peter Klitsch and two friends rented a single-engine turboprop to take part in the first round-the-world race. "Our race route began in Genoa in 1992 and took us via Finland, Russia, Alaska, California, Maryland, Greenland, Shannon in Ireland and on to Cannes," the likeable adventurer later recalled again and again. But that was just one facet of the dazzling personality of the "Charles Lindbergh of the Kamptal".