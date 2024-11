“For some parents, it’s the same as bullying!

Three months suspension! The Austrian Ice Hockey Association ÖEHV sentenced former team player Robert Lukas in his role as head of youth development at EHC Black Wings Linz. This followed two complaints in which parents accused the 46-year-old of bullying and psychological violence. "I wouldn't let my child go to the ice rink if I didn't know that he was doing well there," says a mother known by name to the "Krone", who doesn't want to know anything about abuses, even though a secretly recorded video is said to exist.