Stattegg: home to the Styrian high earners

A church, a grocery store, a coffee house and the municipal office - the center of Stattegg is easily manageable. Some children scamper across the village square, and they also enjoy a spacious play area in "Turner's Café". "My guests are many young families, academics and self-employed people - mainly from the upper middle class," says manager Ivan Turner. The figures underline his observation: if you divide the annual gross salary of the average Stattegger by 14, it comes to 4371 euros per month.