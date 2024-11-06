With minister and police chief on the U6

Karner sticks to draft law banning knives

Karner and Pürstl agreed, however, that just as there were regular police operations before the task force was set up, they would continue to be needed. The weapons prohibition zones in Vienna also served as an important tool in this respect, and both spoke out in favor of continuing them - as long as there was no general law banning knives. The Ministry of the Interior presented a draft law for this in the summer, but it was rejected by the previous Green coalition partner as too complicated and too vague.