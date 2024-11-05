Star spills the beans
‘The Rock’: Christmas without dad back in the day
Captain America" star Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have revealed their favorite Christmas traditions. For Johnson (52), Christmas is all about family, as the Hollywood actor said in Berlin. "I know it's very simple, but when I was growing up, my father was often away and not always at home at Christmas."
Johnson's father was the ex-professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, who died in 2020. In the movie business, you sometimes have to work over the holidays, said the action star ("Fast & Furious"). "So the most important thing for me is to have the whole family together."
Christmas movies & letter to Santa
Evans (43) said that on Christmas Eve he used to decide with his three siblings whose room they wanted to sleep in. "We'd spend the night in someone's room and use the old TV with the VCR." The fun thing was to choose a Christmas movie to watch together. They also used to write letters to Santa Claus, said the Hollywood actor.
Johnson and Evans can be seen from Thursday (November 7) in the new action comedy "Red One - Christmas Alert". In the two-hour film, the head of security at the North Pole (Johnson) and a bounty hunter (Evans) have to set off in search of the kidnapped Santa Claus.
"Red One" manages to speak to the heart and humanity one should feel during the holidays, Evans said. It's about remembering priorities, he said. The film was directed by Jake Kasdan ("Jumanji").
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.