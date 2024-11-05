On the trail of the old lumberjacks in the Vienna Woods

We have collected more than 700 historical forest measuring and marking devices over the many annual rings here on the Salygraben-Forststraße Schöpfl and are preserving the history of the forestry reclamation of the Vienna Woods here," explains custodian Horst Schmid, who has been looking after this eco-jewel for the local village renewal association for decades. Even in "green" prehistoric times, the idea of sustainability, i.e. reforestation, shaped the actions of the men in the forest darkness. After all, the replanting of felled giant trees was impressively put to the forester's heart as the "order of the day".