Ammunition now poses a problem for the experts

"I only know a case if I have investigated it myself. But I've read a lot about the incident in Spittal," says ballistics expert and renowned shooting expert Ingo Wieser in an interview with "Krone". But what the court expert, who has been in the "business" for more than 40 years, can definitely say: "In the reconstruction of alleged accident versions (as in the case of the recruit killed in front of the Türk barracks, editor's note), the firing distance plays a very important role. And based on the gunpowder residue, it is possible to draw relatively accurate conclusions about the distance. But there is a problem in this specific case."