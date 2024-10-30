More than 50 dead in flood disaster in Spain

Climate change increases the frequency and intensity of severe flooding in the Mediterranean region in the fall. Higher temperatures lead to greater evaporation of water from the Mediterranean, which enriches the atmosphere with additional moisture.

When these moist air masses meet cooler air, more extreme and longer-lasting rainfall occurs, which can lead to flooding in the already often rainy fall months.

In addition, more intense heatwaves in summer and changing wind patterns contribute to the displacement and intensification of storms, which further increases the risk of flooding and places a heavy burden on people, cities and agriculture.