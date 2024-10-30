Horror in vacation resorts
More than 50 dead in flood disaster in Spain
After Italy and France have been hit by severe storms in recent weeks, Spain is now experiencing severe flooding. More than 50 people have already died and many are still missing. The vacation regions of Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia have been particularly badly affected.
At least 51 people have died in the Valencia region, reported the Spanish state broadcaster RTVE, citing the regional government. "The dead have been found, but out of respect for their families we will not give any further details", the head of the regional government, Carlos Mazón, had previously announced. Several people are missing.
Up to 200 milliliters of rain per square meter
Rescue work continued in many places. The situation was particularly bad in the Mediterranean regions of Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia, which are very popular with holidaymakers. In many places, streets, houses and fields were flooded and cars and trees were swept away by the masses of water. In some places, such as Turis and Utiel, rainfall of up to 200 millimetres was measured.
No relief in the skies yet
Mazón, called on residents to move to higher areas. In some areas, residents were trapped in their homes and made emergency calls on social media, as reported by the newspaper "El País". The rainy area, which has been widely reported for days, is expected to move on to the north-east today, Wednesday.
However, a severe weather warning is still in place for large parts of the country. According to the weather service Aemet, the situation across Spain will not ease completely until Thursday.
Roads turned into raging rivers
The Aemet weather service also reported hail and strong gusts of wind. Rivers burst their banks, streets, houses and fields were flooded in many places and cars and trees were swept away by the masses of water. Roads turned into raging rivers, and numerous highways and country roads had to be closed in the south and east of Spain. Air and rail traffic was also affected. Classes were canceled at many schools and universities.
Due to a landslide, a high-speed AVE train on its way from Málaga to Madrid came off the tracks near the municipality of Álora shortly after the start of the journey with 291 passengers on board. However, there were no injuries, according to the Spanish rail company Renfe.
Climate change floods vacation regions
Climate change increases the frequency and intensity of severe flooding in the Mediterranean region in the fall. Higher temperatures lead to greater evaporation of water from the Mediterranean, which enriches the atmosphere with additional moisture.
When these moist air masses meet cooler air, more extreme and longer-lasting rainfall occurs, which can lead to flooding in the already often rainy fall months.
In addition, more intense heatwaves in summer and changing wind patterns contribute to the displacement and intensification of storms, which further increases the risk of flooding and places a heavy burden on people, cities and agriculture.
Rescue teams cannot reach affected areas
Radio and television stations received hundreds of calls for help from citizens trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones. "If (the rescue services) have not arrived, it is not due to a lack of resources or a lack of willingness, but to an access problem," explained Mazón.
It is currently "absolutely impossible" to reach certain areas. The local rescue services have asked the UME, a military unit specializing in rescue operations, for support.
All-clear not expected until Thursday
The storm with heavy rain had already hit Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands on Monday. The situation there has since calmed down again, although some areas - including Mallorca - are still under a yellow storm warning. According to Aemet, the situation throughout Spain is not expected to ease completely until Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.