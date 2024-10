“Heartbreaking”: ski world mourns Lorenzi’s death

19-year-old ski racer Matilde Lorenzi succumbed to her serious injuries after a training crash on the Schnals Glacier in South Tyrol on Monday. The death shocked numerous active and former ski stars. Among others, ÖSV ace Cornelia Hütter, US dominator Mikaela Shiffrin, Italy's downhill queen Sofia Goggia and former star Lindsey Vonn reacted.