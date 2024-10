Coalition negotiations still on track

No insurmountable hurdles

The content of the talks remained under wraps. The four-person negotiating teams have been talking since Monday about what cooperation in a coalition could look like. The first topic on the agenda at the beginning of the week was the business location. According to Wallner, there have been no sticking points in the talks so far that appear insurmountable. The aim is still to form a government by the constituent session of the state parliament on November 6.